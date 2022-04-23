Many shows come and go, but none have stayed as long as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining the audience for over 3000+ episodes and has a star cast led by Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. While the actor loves comedy and has done a fantastic job in the series, there are few things in life that Dilip is not fond of.

Talking about the same did you know that the TMKOC fame had once expressed his displeasure towards OTT platforms for their extensive use of Abusive words? Read on to know it all!

Well, in an old interview with Sourabh Pant, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi had bashed the OTT platforms for their extensive use of abusive language. Talking about it, he said, “If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you.”

Continuing on the same topic Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi also said, “I can understand that you need to change with time and evolve. Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai? Whatever is happening in the west, you want to do that here. The west is looking at the culture of the east. Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the west. In their culture, they use the F word a lot and so it doesn’t seem unnatural in their shows and content. It’s not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?”

Meanwhile, Dilip is still at the forefront of the famous sitcom and has been entertaining the fans. The show now telecasts six days a week and still manages to bring in the same dose of laughter for the viewers.

