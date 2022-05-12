Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who enjoys a massive following of 25.4 million followers on Instagram has now decided to take a social media detox owing to the boredom and monotony of it. Read on for the whole scoop.

This sudden decision has left all her fans shell shocked. Right after overcoming the biggest hurdle of her life with her husband Raj Kundra‘s p*rnoraphy case, the actress was just getting back to normalcy and was quite active on her social media handles, sharing time to time updates for her fans.

However, just an hour back today (12 May), Shilpa Shetty announced she was taking a break from social media, on her Instagram account. The actress uploaded a black picture and captioned the post as “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

While many of her fans wondered why Shilpa Shetty took such a sudden decision of taking a break from social media, some netizens also went on to brutally troll the actress for the same. The trolls also went on to say that the actress should tell her sister Shamita Shetty to leave social media too.

Taking it to her post’s comment section, netizen’s commented:

A user commented, “Tell ur sister Shamita to go off social media😂😂 ?”

Another commented, “Plastic surgery karwa ke ana ab”

“We will not miss you. Say goodbye permanently,” a netizen reacted.

A user joked, “Thank you so much please tell Shamita too”

We hope the actress returns soon on social media with her fashion, Sunday binges, and health and wellness inspirational posts! On the work front, Shilpa is presently focusing on her upcoming projects, titled, Nikamma and Sukhee. A few days earlier it was also announced on social media that Shetty was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police force. This marks her OTT debut and makes her the first female cop in Rohit’s cop-verse.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty taking a break from Instagram? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below?

