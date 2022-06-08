TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor on her 47th birthday on Tuesday launched her ethnic wear line under the banner EK with the entertainment commerce platform Roposo.

Made with 100 per cent cotton, EK’s three collections Charbagh, Siyahi and Kairi include products like kurtas, bottoms, and dupattas.

They embody Ektaa Kapoor’s ethos of creating products that bring a sense of emotional wellness and positive energy to users. Like other EK products, its clothing line is crafted by local Indian artisans, in a way that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design elements.

The Charbagh collection features beautiful floral and nature-themed prints representing serenity. The Siyahi print, the Indigo collection, brings joy and the Kairi collection has raw mango-themed prints evoking relaxation.

Speaking about the new launch, Ektaa Kapoor said: “I am extremely thrilled to be growing EK – a brand I have co-created with Roposo – with the launch of our new apparel line. I am truly grateful for the success that EK has seen so far.”

“Some of EK’s products, such as copper bottles, ran out of stock within the first month of their launch, and I was elated to see that one of the evil eye necklaces from the EK jewelry collection became a huge hit, especially after my friend and television star Karan Kundra gifted it to Tejaswi Prakash. I hope that consumers will extend the same love to our apparel line as well.”

Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Roposo added, “EK was the very first D2C brand we launched last year with the multifaceted Ektaa R. Kapoor under the Glance Collective umbrella. It is exhilarating to see it take the next step in a matter of months with the launch of the apparel line.”

