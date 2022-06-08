Johnny Depp has not only won the defamation trial but also hearts across the globe. He had supporters in masses standing outside the Virginia court cheering for him. Some even ended up setting up Pirates Of The Caribbean truck in his support. While others took to social media to land their support including Sophie Choudry and Aly Goni. But Amber Heard seems to have found support in Swara Bhasker. Scroll below for details.

In the previous days, a lot of celebrities have shown their backing for Johnny. Stars like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston began following the Fantastic Beasts star as the trial was ongoing last month. Sophie Choudry and Aly Goni were amongst Indian actors who spread awareness about males being a victim of domestic abuse too citing Depp’s example.

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter and shared an opinion piece on misogyny as she landed her support for Amber Heard. To this, a Johnny Depp supporter responded and said he likes the actress but Amber deserved it.

Reacting to the same, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life.”

Check out the tweets shared by Swara below:

Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life. https://t.co/wMtJhwKa8n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 7, 2022

As expected, Johnny Depp fans took to the comment section and trolled Swara Bhasker for her tweets.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Amber Heard will appeal the verdict of the jury in the defamation trial. The actress has been ordered to pay cumulative and compensatory damages worth $10.35 million in total and she reportedly doesn’t have so much money to meet the requirements.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, has been grateful to fans and has been talking about moving forward in life.

