Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has featured in a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that encourages fans to ditch leather and wear vegan.

Advertisement

For the campaign, Sonakshi is seen holding a bag that’s dripping with “blood”, she calls attention to the more than 1.4 billion cows, dogs, cats, sheep, goats and millions of other animals who are slaughtered for leather each year.

Advertisement

“Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop,” says Sonakshi Sinha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“Through this campaign with PETA India, I hope to inspire more people to keep fashion fun, not grisly, by wearing vegan.”

Sonakshi Sinha has previously joined other stars in calling for the strengthening of animal protection laws, starred in a pro-adoption campaign for PETA India, and penned a letter on behalf of the group pushing for the transfer of an abused elephant near Jaipur.

Sonakshi previously shared a long note on Instagram as she wrote as to how there’s no truth to the claims of the warrant, “There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me.”

Must Read: When Shilpa Shetty ‘Took A While’ To Say Yes To Raj Kundra After Getting ‘Only’ A 5-Carat Diamond Ring In Proposal, Said “This Isn’t What I Imagined”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube