Just few days more and we soon will witness Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and beauty Kiara Advani’s magic on screen via their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Fans are all ready to witness the fresh pair’s chemistry in the film.

Well, not only the two, but fans are also eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiya holds for them, as mounjalika returns back with a thirst for revenge. However, that’s a story for another day. Today, let’s talk about the fees the star cast of the upcoming film has charged. We are sure this will leave your jaws hanging on the floor.

1. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for Aneez Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has reportedly charged a whopping price of around Rs. 15 crore for his role in the movie.

2. Kiara Advani

After giving a blockbuster through Shershaah, Kiara is all ready to spread her magic with those mersmerizing looks on screen. However, this time she’ll be facing the scary Mounjalika in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. According to Tellychakkar reports, the actress has charged Rs. 4 crore for her character in the movie.

3. Tabu

After the ability to see ghosts in Golmaal Again, Bollywood’s versatile actress Tabu will once again be playing a similar role in the upcoming film, however, in this film the ghost is not friendly but highly vicious and vengeful. Reports claim that the actress has charged around Rs 2 crores for the film.

4. Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav’s chotte Pandit had left us laughing out loud during his scenes in Bhool Bhulaiya, and we only have high hopes from his role in the upcoming film. Talking about the charges, it’s said that the actor has taken Rs. 1.25 crore for reprising his role.

5. Amar Upadhyay

Actor Amar Upadhyay who’s known for his ventures in the TV industry, is all set to star in the upcoming Kartik Aaryan starrer. According to claims the actor has demanded Rs. 30 lakhs for his character in the movie.

7. Sanjay Mishra

When it comes to comedy film, Sanjay is the key factor and that’s just undeniable. What’s more exciting, is to see his camaraderie with Rajpal Yadav in the film. The reports claim that the actor has charged a staggering fee of Rs 70 lakhs for his character in the movie.

8. Milind Gunaji

Milind who’s known for her amazing contribution to the film industry is now set to return back to the big screens with the Aneez Bazmee directorial. He has apparently charged Rs 5 lakhs for the film.

9. Rajesh Sharma

The actor is back once again to be seen in this movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Reportedly the actor has taken Rs. 20 Lakhs for his character in the movie.

Are you excited to see Bhool Bhulaiya 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

