Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Thanks 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan For Her Kind Words, "Rooh Baba Ki Taraf Se..."

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer came out recently and the viewers are loving it, including the OG Majulika, Vidya Balan.

Advertisement

Vidya who starred in the first part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, reposted the trailer on her social media platform as she penned down a nostalgic note. She writes “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.

Advertisement

Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!”

Acknowledging this lovable act, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star showed his gratitude towards the veteran star with a social media story. Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba Ki Taraf Se Thank You To OG Manju Vidya Mam.”

The trailer has been winning love from all angles, whether it is fans, critics, or the audience as everyone is hailing Kartik for his amazing comic timing and the entertainment element of the trailer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hits the big screens on the 20th of May 2022. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Gets Into Ajay Devgn VS Kichcha Sudeep Controversy & Calls North Stars ‘Insecure’: “Runway 34 Collections Will Prove…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube