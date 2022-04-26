Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Out! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Bring Back The Classic Mixture Of Humour-Horror & We All Are Like: 'Aami Je Tomar'

The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani this haunted comedy fest is all set to spook the audience on the 20th of May on the big screens.

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with lots of scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the moviegoers excited and curious to know more! The movie also stars talented actors like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Now, we all know that Kartik Aaryan has some big shoes to fill as the first part starred Akshay Kumar and to say the least, he has done an incredible job looking at the trailer of second instalment.

