After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, a lot of celebrity weddings were on the radar. And one couldn’t deny that there was a huge demand for fans to know when Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are planning to tie the knot. Unfortunately, rumours around their split have been viral since a while now but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

As most know, Kiara and Sid make one of those pairs who have never confirmed nor denied their relationship. They have gone on vacations together, be it in Maldives or Ranthambore, but refrained from posting pictures together. But eagle-eyed fans have been smart enough to spot similar backgrounds and find their own confirmation.

Advertisement

For a while now, reports have been rife that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have called it quits. While there remains no exact reason why they took the big step, rumours suggest that they allegedly got bored of each other. Amidst it all, we bring to you an old statement of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress about her facing heartbreak in the past that left her devastated.

Kiara Advani during the promotions of Kabir Singh had revealed about facing heartbreak herself in the past. “I have been there myself, we have all been there. I have felt like I don’t want to get out of bed, I want to stay in. My friends told me, ‘You gotta get out and not cry over someone.’ It’s okay to cry and let it out. But then move on and allow everyone in,” she told Pinkvilla.

Talking about falling in love, Kiara revealed, “In my head, I believe I’ve only been in love once. It was the only person I had a proper longish relationship. We grew up together so it was a different kind of equation. Today also, that person is still a friend and someone I’d call for anything good or bad.”

Well, all we can hope is Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra find their way back to each other.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2, ‘Pan-India’ Films Promote ‘Too Much’ Violence? Where Were You When Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr, YRF’s Dhoom Released? [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube