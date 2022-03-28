Viacom18’s and India’s leading kids’ entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon has been at the forefront of empowering and entertaining kids with the one-of-its-kind – Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The seventh edition of the KCA set the tone for this year by announcing kids’ favourites across a host of categories including films, television, sports and digital, to name a few. The nominees for these awards were shortlisted through a special method of research conducted online to determine who won kids’ hearts by entertaining them the most this year around.

Shershaah won big this year at Kids Choice Awards! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the ‘Powerhouse Performer’ and ‘Best Actress’ for their performance in the inspiring war drama. The film also emerged as kids favourite and won the Best Film award and the song ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ from the movie won the Favourite Song of the year. From the south, Pushpa: The Rise became the ‘Favourite Movie (South)’ for kids this year, Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun won the first-ever ‘Favourite Movie Actor (Male – South)’ award while Rashmikaa Mandana was titled the ‘Favourite Movie Actor (Female – South)’ at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Lastly, Badshah was voted as the ‘Favourite Rapper’ by kids for the second consecutive year.

PUBG Mobile India became the ‘Favourite Mobile Game’ for kids across the country. The Italian delicacy Pizza remained their favourite as it bagged the ‘Favourite Food Item’ award yet again. In the sports arena, the javelin throws champion Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was crowned the ‘Favourite Sportsperson’ whereas MS Dhoni continued to be the ‘Favourite Cricketer’ for kids as he won the coveted title this year too.

In the TV category, Bharti Singh won the ‘Favorite TV Actor (Female)’ award while Dilip Joshi was crowned ‘Favorite TV Actor (Male)’ for the fourth time in a row this year. Similarly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah emerged as the winner for the ‘Favorite TV Show/Serial’ award for the seventh time in a row.

Elated on the unprecedented love received for the Sidharth-Kiara starrer, producer Karan Johar said, “I am extremely delighted to see that Shershaah has won the favourite movie at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021. Kids these days are brutally honest and oblivious to everything. They are one of the most energetic and true-hearted audience one can ever have! I hope the movie has inspired them and made them understand of what it takes to serve the nation. It is very important to have the courage to fight for what’s ours and I am hoping that kids cultivate this notion.”

Tanishq Bagchi, who gave the music to Raatan Lambiyan said, “With so many options available, it is easy for kids to move on from one song to another and it’s no cakewalk! I am extremely glad that ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ was able to break through the clutter and win the most favourite song at Kids Choice Awards 2021. The fact that the song connected with adults and youth is a proof that music has no limits, borders, or ages and can connect with all kinds of audience.”

Commenting on his win, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am extremely thrilled to have won the Powerhouse Performer of the year at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021 for the movie Shershaah. It is important to have movies that showcase our real-life hero’s within the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for our great nation and inspire and instil a sense of patriotism in kids. I hope that the journey of Captain Vikram Batra and other brave men like him enrich young minds and ignite pride for our nation.”

