Controversial queen Kangana Ranaut has once again launched her attack on filmmaker Karan Johar. The film producer has been on the actress’ radar ever since she sparked the nepotism debate. Kangana never leaves a chance to slam KJo or her gangs like Alia Bhatt and all. Before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana had targeted Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Recently, KJo turned host for the trailer launch event of KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. He also announced the official right to remake Hridayam.

Taking to her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut targeted Karan Johar and called him a failing producer. The Tanu Weds Manu wrote, “In the latest news, movie mafia daddy a fading director and now failing producer as well who is desperately clinging to south superstars and their movies to save his fading career has got me banned in an entertainment website **villa where he has bought most of the stakes.”

Advertisement

“And secretly runs it for his and nepotism mafia propaganda, but he is suddenly rattled and now controlling everything on grassroot level. I wonder why!!! May be because he realizes that his time is up and he is nervous,” read her post further.

Earlier, after The Kashmir Files hit the screens, Kangana Ranaut criticized the film fraternity for their ‘pin drop silence’. Taking to her Insta story, she had lauded the film while bashing Bollywood, she wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary… investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year.

“It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it’s unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock).” Her note concluded with, “Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp,” read her post further.

Karan Johar also has Liger in the pipeline with South sensation Vijay Devarakonda opposite Ananya Panday.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Trailer At The Box Office: “BO Records LOVE Yash & He Can’t Avoid Breaking Them” – Clash With Jersey, Beast [Discussion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube