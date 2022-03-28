Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following not just in India but also in several countries around the globe. The actor rose to fame in the late 1900s and has sustained a place in the hearts of the audience ever since, through his hit movies and witty yet insightful interviews. In a recent social media post, the actor can be heard singing a popular song from his film Yes Boss by replacing a few keywords with popular application names.

For the unversed, SRK was previously in the news when rumours about him launching his own OTT platform started doing the rounds on social media. It was later revealed that he was only endorsing Disney+Hotstar through the SRK+ idea and he was not actually planning to launch such a streaming platform. The actor has also been focusing on the promotion of his upcoming comeback film Pathaan, which is expected to hit the theatres in January next year.

In a recent Twitter post, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen getting candid as he sang a fun song with several application names in it. Using the tune of Jo Main Chahoon from the film Yes Boss (1997), King Khan can be heard taking the names of brands like Tinder, Zomato, Spotify and PhonePe, amongst others. In the caption of the post he wrote, “Thank u all for ur suggestions but aap sabka sirf time achcha chal raha hai Magar yaad rakhiye, SHERON ka zamaana hota hai…”

Several netizens reacted to the brand-mocking song sung by Shah Rukh Khan as some found it hilarious and others were unhappy with it. Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK also decided to drop a comment on the post, comparing SRK to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. “Hahaha Bhai Jaan singing main Toh Rafi Sahab Ko Bhi Peeche Chodh Diya!”, he wrote.

Hahaha Bhai Jaan singing main Toh Rafi Sahab Ko Bhi Peeche Chodh Diya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 26, 2022

