The week-long fashion show, Lakme Fashion Week concluded on Sunday. The event saw the who’s who of Bollywood – right from Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor – set the ramp ablaze. Bollywood celebs walked for some ace designer dishing out major fashion goals. But unfortunately, star kids like Shanaya and Ananya Panday had to face the wrath of trolls for this reason.

Unlike every other season, Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced by Ananya as the showstopper for the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Collection 2022 Grand Finale.

For all the unknown reasons, Ananya Panday was subjected to trolls when she walked the ramp for ace designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. To set the runaway on fire, the Gehraiyaan star picked a pink tube dress which a long trail behind. Pairing it with pink strappy heels, Ananya rocked the looks with her wavy hair, minimal make-up and no accessory.

Soon after her photos surfaced on the web, Ananya Panday was trolled for being a nepotism kid. Fans revived the nepotism debate and said outsiders are never given a chance. A user wrote, “Nepotism rock’s,” while another said, “Nepotism rocks,real hard workers do not get the oppurtunities”

Well, not only that, Ananya Panday was also trolled for turning the showstopper like Kareena Kapoor Khan, at the Lakme Fashion Week. Commenting on her pictures a user wrote, “No one can beat kareena kapoor khan sorry ananya hand’s down,” while another said, “She can’t.do.justoce to bebo”

A user wrote, “Missed kareena kapoor” another said, “We came for kareena or Kangana and instead we get this?”

On the work front, Ananya Panday, will next be seen in Karan Johar’s production Liger opposite Vijay Devrakonda and it will also feature boxing champion, Mike Tyson. That apart, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger Fame Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

