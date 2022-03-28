Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently created a stir after he mocked the government for declaring The Kashmir Files tax free in several states. The politician was brutally trolled by netizens, even the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher slammed Kejriwal for making such a statement. Days after his remarks, the politician has now cleared the air around his comment and claims he was presented very wrongly.

For the unversed, the film is set around the time of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. The movie also features Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty, while Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Atul Srivastava and Mrinal Kulkarni are in supporting roles.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a parliament session had said, “They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Why are you asking us to make it tax-free? If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax-free.”

Now, in a conversation with Times Now’s Navika Kumar on Frankly Speaking, Arvind Kejriwal has given his clarification about his comment on The Kashmir Files and told, “This has been presented wrongly. What happened with the Kashmiri Hindus was unfair, real and a lot people had to lose their lives. It’s been over 20 years since then, but in those 30 years, 5 years were dominated by Bajpayee Ji (Former PM Atal Bihari Bajpayee) and the last 8 years has also been head by BJP. It’s a sensitive government’s duty to give justice to those who have been suffering.”

Stating that after ruling for 8 years, the BJP is now doing a film promotion, the CM further added “It’s been 13 years and all of us should let go of politics and work on getting them back home and that’s what is needed. Let’s help them go home, be the support system of the family, but it’s wrong to make a movie and mint crores”

