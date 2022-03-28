The Indian film industry lost several popular faces in the last two years mainly due to the COVID 19 virus or the side effects that followed. Two of the most legendary artists to bid adieu this year were playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Dilip Kumar. As Oscars 2022 was held on March 28th this year, Indian viewers were utterly shocked to learn that none of the two artists were mentioned at the Academy Awards’ ‘In Memoriam’ section.

For the unversed, Lataji passed away at the age of 92 after being a part of the music industry for several decades. The singer kicked off her career when she was just 13-years-old and has delivered several hits like Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Lag Ja Gale, and more, during her time. She lost her battle to COVID 19 in February this year after she was also diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia.

Actor Dilip Kumar, on the other hand, was 98-years-old when he lost his life at PD Hinduja Hospital on July 7th last year. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and it was also reported that the actor had been battling ill health for years before the June incident.

In a recent turn of events, a series of international popular artists were mentioned by the Academy Awards 2022 in their special ‘In Memoriam’ section which is rolled out every year. However, fans were very disappointed to find that legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar, who have greatly contributed to their respective industries, were kept out of the tribute section. A bunch of netizens also took to social media to express their disappointment over the same.

#Oscars2022 #LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame – Nightingale of India – not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year. — Rema Deo (@Remadeo) March 28, 2022

Why was the Indian Nightingale @mangeshkarlata omitted from #Oscars tribute. She is a legend! Bizzare and inexcusable!….#LataMangeshkar — Aayush Joshi । आयुष जोशी (@aajoshi0607) March 28, 2022

The amazing world-record setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on… — Neha (@44Neha) March 28, 2022

I was actually expecting #LataMangeshkar to be mentioned in the #Oscars In Memoriam. But well… — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) March 28, 2022

In the year 2020, legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhani Athaiya were mentioned in the ‘In Memoriam’ section of that year. Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were not a part of the video tribute but their names were put up on the official website.

