It was a blooper moment at the 94th Academy Award when Jason Momoa hysterically burped into the mic while presenting the Best Sound Editing honour as part of a bit with actor Josh Brolin.

Momoa and Brolin took to the stage to present the award and began joking with each other.

Brolin began by asking Jason Momoa if he had ever been nominated for an Academy Award.

Jason Momoa with a laugh said ‘no’. The ‘Aquaman‘ star then quipped that he can nominate his name in every category so he, too, can win a statuette.

Brolin joked that the sound Momoa would be nominated for would be his burps. The two then proceeded to announce the nominees and winner for best sound editing.

While talking about the actor, it was previously reported that Jason Momoa has officially been initiated into the ‘Fast and Furious’ family. Momoa will star opposite Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the ‘Fast and Furious’ crew in the upcoming 10th installment of the high-octane franchise.

