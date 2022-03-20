Jason Momoa is one of the most followed actors of Hollywood ever since he made an appearance in the popular television series Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo. His unique sense of style and buffy look along with his energetic and wild personality, have always been a topic of discussion amongst the fans. He was previously in the news when his wife Lisa Bonet announced the couple’s decision to split but looks like they are trying to reconcile as Lisa was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Lisa’s daughter from her first marriage with Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz, has lately been in the headlines for her work in the film, The Batman. The movie has been directed by Matt Reeves and stars actor Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Lisa Bonet was spotted shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon, California, on Wednesday, according to a report by US Weekly. In these pap pictures doing the rounds on social media, Lisa can be seen wearing her wedding ring even though she had previously made it clear that she has decided to split with hubby Jason Momoa.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a simple white T-shirt which was topped up with a kimono style robe with colourful flower print. She also wore a pair of comfortable pants with the top and added flat slippers which looked comfortable and efficient.

A previous source close to Hollywood Life had suggested that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were giving their relationship a second chance as they have invested a lot of time on each other in the past. “They are very much back together…They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”, a source told them.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Creates History In The MCU By Being Credited As The Producer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube