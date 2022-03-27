Robert Downey Jr, the actor who made Iron Man one of the best superheroes we have ever had on the silver screen, is someone who doesn’t take crap from anyone. While the often jovial actor rarely snaps or walks out of the press, he stormed out of an interview during the British leg of the publicity tour for Avengers: Age of Ultron. And he later said he didn’t regret it.

For those wondering what exactly happened to get such a reaction from the Marvel superhero, during the film’s promotional tour an interviewer asked RDJ about his controversial past. Not happy with the question directed towards him, the Tony Stark alias superhero walked out immediately and in a later interaction called the said journalist a ‘bottom-feeding muckraker.’ Read on to know all about it.

During the British leg of the Avengers: Age of Ultron’s publicity tour, things turned unpleasant when Channel-4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy questioned Robert Downey Jr about his controversial past. The interviewer had said, “The reason I’m asking you about your past is you’ve talked in other interviews about your relationship with your father and the role in all of that of the dark periods you went through, taking drugs and drinking and all of that. I just wondered whether you think you’re free of all of that or whether that’s something…”

Cutting him off immediately, Robert Downey Jr asked Guru-Murthy, “I’m sorry… What are we doing?” And then stormed off the sets the very next moment in a not so pleasant mood.

During a later conversation with radio host Howard Stern, RDJ opened up about this episode and said he didn’t regret walking out of the interview. The Iron Man actor said, “I just wish I’d left sooner.” Adding to it, the Marvel superhero said, “What I have to do in the future is … give myself permission to say, ‘That is more than likely a syphilitic parasite, and I need to distance myself from this clown.’ Otherwise, I’m probably going to put hands on somebody, and then there’s a real story.”

Robert Downey Jr continued, “I’m one of those guys who is assuming the social decorum is in play and that we’re promoting a superhero movie, a lot of kids are going to see it. This has nothing to do with your creepy, dark agenda that I’m feeling, like, all of a sudden ashamed and obligated to accommodate your weirdo sh*t.”

