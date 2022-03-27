Miley Cyrus, the actress-singer who gained worldwide fame as a child actor with Disney’s Hannah Montana, is someone who holds nothing back while giving interviews or interacting with fans. From sharing her views on why she wears what she wears to her personal and s*xual life, nothing much is hidden from the public.

In a 2020 podcast, Miley spilt some beans that grabbed the headlines. What was it? Well, her losing her v*rginity when she was a teen and lying about it to then-later, but now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Read on to know all she said.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2020, Miley Cyrus opened up about losing her v*rginity and lying about it to Liam Hemsworth. The Midnight Sky singer said, “I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas (who I lost my v*rginity to).” She added, “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.” In other words, the Disney alum revealed that she lost her V-Card to Hemsworth.

Talking about why she lied to Liam Hemsworth about losing her innocence and implying that she had already had s*x, Miley Cyrus said, “I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.” She added, “He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ And I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.”

The actress-singer then revealed that years later she found herself caught in the lie and had to confess the truth. She said, “[Liam’s] friend ended up marrying him, and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?’So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

Now that would have been a really fun story of ‘How I met your mother’ that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could have told their kids – don’t you think!

