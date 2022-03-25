The South Korean boy band, BTS aka Bangtan Boys enjoys a massive fan following all around the world and is currently ruling the K-pop industry. The 7 princes (Jungkook, RM, Jimin, V, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga) have just mesmerized all their fans with their hit songs and choreography.

Well, apart from their songs, dance, and drooling over their cuteness, the 7 boys are quite hilarious too. However, this hilarious side of them once almost gave the fans (called the ARMYs) a terrifying scare. Read on to know more.

Back in 2019, two beloved members from BTS J-Hope and Suga (who are lovingly called SOPE) once played a terrible prank on the ARMYs saying that they are about to disband. The two took went on to VLIVE and delivered the horrific news to the ARMYs.

Talking on VLIVE, Suga along with J-Hope said, “Due to differences in our opinions and musical styles, we have decided to go our separate ways. Still, we agreed to cheer on each other’s life. As we open the new door, it’s time to close and lock the door.” Well, what should have left the ARMY completely and emotionally shattered, left them all in splits!

The reason for it? Two things, our dear J-Hope could not control his giggle during the whole prank and we know is a terrible liar, and two, it was the 1st April. While Suga did an Oscar-worthy performance live, J-Hope ruined it all for him by giggling.

Check it out:

Aww! Our heart goes out to Suga for acting so well. We are sure the SOPE is nowhere close to splitting.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that J-Hope tested positive for Covid. With Oscars just around the corner, it looks like BTS performing this time is quite dicey.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

