Marvel has an amazing lineup of superhero movies for their fans this year. However, with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness being just around the corner, the makers of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer are going in full swing with their promotions.

Advertisement

Recently, the makers have released a new 30 seconds TV spot which has now gotten the MCU fans highly excited for the upcoming multiverse-themed film. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Well, we have kept you updated, with every little new deet and scoop on the upcoming Marvel film. However, this new TV spot being just a mere 30 seconds teaser, has just gotten us completely flabbergasted. The teaser titled, ‘Sacrifice’, shows us the aftermath of all the ‘Siyaapaa’ Doctor Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch has caused in the Multiverse.

The recent Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness also teasers shows a sneak peek of Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, a superhero and ally of strange and Wong and has the ability to travel through dimensions. The teaser has more to it, it shows us Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the wizard who got disillusioned with Strange after he used the Time Stone, who we know is clearly the villain in the film. Apart from this the teaser also showed a glimpse of Doctor Strange’s another evil version of him (which a lot of you’ll have seen in Marvel’s What If….), known as the Defender Stranger. Then we also have Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero facing his zombie self.

Keeping aside all of this and focusing on the attention seeker part of the teaser, it shows the entry of Charles Xavier or Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) in MCU and finally another glance of Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man (who attacks Wanda in the trailer). Well, we aren’t sure about the superior Iron Man part, but many of the fans are sure that what attacked Wanda was the other variant of Iron Man.

Are you excited to watch Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch? Drop your answers in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Doctor Strange 2 To Feature Iron Man & Illuminati? Producer Breaks Silence In X-Men Style: “Are You Sure You Saw What You Saw?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube