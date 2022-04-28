In the entertainment world, a lot of films get made, while some never get to see the light of today for various reasons. Similarly one cannot imagine a movie of actors like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan getting shelved. However, it is true; back in 1997, the two actors collaborated on a film titled Dus, along with Raveena Tandon. Reportedly, the film was almost completed and songs from the film created a lot of buzz, the reason for the film getting cancelled is because of the director Mukul Anand. Scroll down below to know what happened.

For the unversed, the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo was part of the film and the movie would have marked the debut of Shankar Ehsaan-Loy as music directors. On the other hand, this would have also been Rahul Dev’s first feature film.

Interestingly, as per reports by Book My Show, Raveena Tandon was supposed to play the antagonist in Dus, while Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were Indian army officers. Halfway through the film, when the team was shooting in Utah, director Mukul Anand suffered a sudden stroke and passed away.

After Mukul Anand’s unfortunate death, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan starrer Dus was shelved and was never completed.

The title of the film was owned by Nitin Manmohan Desai. Later in 2005, a film with the same name was released with Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Dia Mirza and Raima Sen. As per reports, the action thriller by Anubhav Sinha, was a tribute to celebrated director Mukul Anand.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 and more. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is basking in love for his negative performance in KGF Chapter 2.

