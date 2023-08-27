Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 17 (Early Trends): After hitting the big screens on August 11, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol’s most-anticipated sequels have been creating and breaking records. While Anil Sharma’s directorial is on its run to enter the 500 crore club, the Amit Rai directorial is being a hit amongst the masses for its social drama. After two weeks, the audience got divided as Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 hit the screens this Friday, i.e., on August 25.

Both films have been in the news owing to their big clashes ever since they announced their release date. Scroll down to know their day 17 collections.

As per the early trends flowing in, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have seen marginal growth and stayed well at the box office. Speaking first about Sunny Deol starrer the film, the film has stayed well and garnered around Rs 14-16 crore* on day 17. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 453.95-455.95 crore* For the unversed, it earned around Rs 439.95 crore till yesterday, i.e., till day 16.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has witnessed a marginal jump, which is good given the stiff competition from Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 3-4 crore* on day 17. With its latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 134.42-136.42 crore*. For the unversed, it reportedly earned Rs 131.40 crore till yesterday, i.e., till day 16.

Despite facing a big box office clash in the history of Bollywood, both the films have emerged as the winners. Now next month we will once again see the storm at box office as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will hit the screens on September 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

