It was a tremendous third week for Gadar 2 as over 60 crores came in. Till about three months back when it was a really dark time for Bollywood, films were struggling to get this much in their first week and here the Anil Sharma directed high voltage action drama has managed this much in its third week, which is simply superb.

Of course the film has been helped by partial holidays of Rakshabandhan as well but then as is a known fact, no amount of holidays can help if a film is not accepted by the audiences.

Last year Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan released during Independence Day weekend and still flopped. Same was the case with Cirkus as well on the Christmas Day weekend followed by New Year holiday. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan couldn’t do much after Eid either. Hence if Gadar 2 has still stayed on so good right through the third week with 8.10 crores more coming on Thursday then it’s due to a reason.

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer has now reached 482.45 crores and is now assured of an entry into the 500 Crore Club this weekend itself. That would also change the status of the film from being an all time blockbuster to all time mega blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

