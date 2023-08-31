Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Raaj Shaandilyaa’s cross-gender comedy-drama featuring Ayushamann Khaurrana in the lead was one of the much-awaited films this year. As expected the film started off on a positive note and continued its streak in the first week at the ticket windows.

Ayushamann’s film saw good growth on Wednesday owing to the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film did quite well today as well since there is a partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan in some parts of the country, despite locking horns with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 ends its inaugural week at the box office on a promising note. Raaj Shaandilya’s directorial pulled an impressive Rs 6.30-6.70 crores* on its seventh day. This boost contributes to the comedy-drama film’s overall collection, which is projected to land between Rs 65.08-66.02 crore*. After amassing Rs 59.50 crores in its initial six days, Dream Girl 2 continues to garner attention and maintain its steady earnings.

Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring esteemed performers such as Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. While the film has sparked a mixture of responses from the audience, with praises for its songs and the lead actor’s performance, its future performance is under scrutiny as it navigates the competition until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan‘ next week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

