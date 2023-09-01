Dream Girl 2 did quite well in its first week as it ended up going past the 65 crores mark rather comfortably. The opening weekend was pretty positive with 40 crores milestone been crossed and though Monday drop was around 50%, partial holidays on Wednesday and Thursday ensured that there was no fall in momentum. If not for that, the film may have just about managed to touch the 60 crores mark but those extra crores have come in due to the festive season which resulted in family audiences stepping in.

That’s the reason why right till Thursday the collections stayed in the range of 5-7.50 crores which is quite good since Friday collections were 10.69 crores, which means the drop was not much below the 30% mark by close of week. Moreover, since there is an open week ahead due to no new release, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will benefit a lot. Yes, there is Gadar 2 still as a very big competition due to which Dream Girl 2 would be required to continuously elbow its way in at the box office. Still, it has done well enough to reach this far which is a notable feat in itself.

The Ekta Kapoor production has now netted 67 crores and a lifetime in excess of 90 crores is assured. It has a six day week ahead of it due to Jawan arriving on Thursday, and with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer picking up all the major screens and the rest been divided into Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2, the collections for these holdover films would be impacted for sure.

