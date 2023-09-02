Are we looking at yet another 100 Crore Club success in the making? Well, if the second Friday hold for Dream Girl 2 is any indication then this could well turn out to be the case. On Thursday, a partial holiday, Dream Girl 2 had collected 7.50 crores at the box office. Now a day later it has actually held on well, what with 4.70 crores* coming in.

While this is nice, the best part is that it’s not too far away from Monday collections of 5.42 crores.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directed mass comedy had opened at 10.69 crores on Monday and even on second Friday the drop is just a little more than 60%, which is good. Since the film is bound to jump quite well today, at least 13-14 crores more will come in by the time the second weekend comes to a close.

So far, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer stands at 71.70 crores and the collections would be around 85 crores mark by the time the second weekend is through. From there Dream Girl 2 would need to make its way past the 100 crores mark which should be possible, considering there is also a partial holiday of Janamashtami coming up on Wednesday which will see further jump in collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

