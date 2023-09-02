It has been a positive start for Gadar 2 in the fourth week as well, what with 5.20 crores coming in. After a couple of partial holidays that saw numbers in excess of 8 crores each coming in, there is a bit of a drop for sure but stil one expected the numbers to be more in the upwards of 5 crores. Not just that has happened but in fact the collections are even bigger than Tuesday (5.10 crores), which means overall there is terrific hold.

As has been the trend for the Anil Sharma directed action drama all this while, the film will see a very big jump in numbers today. This means at the very least 8 crores will certainly come in and it won’t be too surprising if even 9 crores mark is hit. Either ways, Sunday is assured of yet another double digit day, which will also be the last time when the film will achieve this feat in its tremendous run so far.

Meanwhile, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer has reached 487.65 crores and by tomorrow afternoon it will enter the 500 Crore Club. This would make it only the third Hindi release after Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion in history to breach this milestone.

All time blockbuster.

