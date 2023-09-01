Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): The Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy-drama – that was released last Friday (August 25) is performing well at the ticket counter and has managed to bring in the audience to theatres despite still facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s spiritual remake of the 2019 of the same name stars an array of talented actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On its second Friday, the film has been successful in getting in some more footfall and is likely to cruise this weekend comfortably. Scroll below to know how much the film has likely earned on Day 8.

As per the early trend reports, Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2 has successfully maintained its footing at the box office, with the mid-week Raksha Bandhan holiday giving it a boost. According to the reports, the multi-starrer has collected around Rs 4-5 crore* on day 8. When added to the film’s Week 1 collection of Rs 67 crore, these numbers take its total net earnings to around Rs 71-72 crore*.

Dream Girl 2 can continue garnering more love and viewership over the weekend as well as during the start of the week. Besides competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, the film will also clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which hits screens on Thursday, September 7.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead alongside Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. The multi-starrer comedy-drama – despite an A-certificate, received positive word of.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more news and box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Advance Booking (6 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan’s Storm Is Coming & BMS Selling 21K Tickets Per Hour Is Just A Hint Of Monster’s Arrival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News