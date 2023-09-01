Shah Rukh Khan is all set to win his fans’ hearts and set the cash registers ringing with his soon-to-release action thriller Jawan. With just six days left until the Atlee directorial hits theatres, the advance booking for the film opened all over India today, and the ticket sale nationally is impressive. The film has opened its booking in Hindi 2D, Tamil 2D & IMAX 2D formats nationwide.

The trailer of the film – which sees him in a double role as the father and the son with one out for revenge, dropped recently, and it’s only increased the hype for the film. While the film is already impressed with its advance booking overseas, the latest reports suggest the Nayanthara film is inching towards a milestone ticket sale mark – in just hours. Read on for details.

According to a tweet by Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Shah Rukh Khna’s Jawan has already sold nearly 100K tickets. His tweet read, “#Jawan heading towards 100K tickets milestone at the National Multiplex Chains.”

Further detailing how many tickets the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has sold at which national multiplex chain, he noted, “As of 5 PM PVR – 52,700 INOX – 26,500 CINEPOLIS – 12,200” He added, “Total SOLD Tickets – 91,400 Gross – ₹ 3.48 cr” He added that these ticket sale numbers and gross income of Jawan was excluding blocked seats.

A little while ago, 123telugu noted that the Atlee masala film will likely perform better than SRK’s Pathaan on its opening day despite the YRF spy film selling more than 5 lakh tickets on the first day. They mentioned that the action-thriller is expected to open with more than 60 crores nett in the Hindi belt.

As per media reports, Jawan’s tickets are pretty expensive and are costing as high as Rs 2400 in Mumbai and Delhi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

