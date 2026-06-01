Dharma Productions’ youth-centric romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is continuing its beautiful run at the ticket windows! While mid-sized romance films usually collapse under the intense pressure of a second weekend, this Vivek Soni directorial, led by Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is settling in the theaters!

Even with the massive, high-octane distraction of the blockbuster IPL Finale at the weekend, keeping millions of viewers glued to their television and digital screens, the film refused to drop its guard.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, May 31, Chand Mera Dil earned 1.95 crore across 2,667 shows in India, registering a strong 15% average occupancy for a second Sunday. The film witnessed extensive family and student crowd walk-ins on Sunday, driving its cumulative domestic total to 26.26 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Day 5: 2.23 crore

Day 6: 2.01 crore

Day 7: 2.25 crore

Day 8: 1.25 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.95 crore

Total: 26.26 crore

The film has officially surpassed the entire lifetime domestic collection of Lakshya‘s last release Kill, while inching towards the 35 crore mark globally! The film has successfully established an organic connection with its core Gen-Z and millennial target audience.

While the domestic market has firmly got a hold of the film, numbers from international territories have put the movie on the brink of joining its next major global club. Sitting pretty at a worldwide gross of 34.48 crore, the film is only 52 lakh away from officially hitting the 35 crore mark globally.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 26.26 crore

India Gross Collection: 30.98 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 34.48 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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