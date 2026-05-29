Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil has successfully wrapped up its first week. While mid-sized romantic dramas have faced an uphill battle in the post-pandemic world at the box office, this Vivek Soni directorial has found its footing, primarily pushed by strong word-of-mouth among its core target audience: Gen Z and urban multiplex-goers. By maintaining solid stability on its first Thursday, the film has set itself up for a healthy second weekend run.

Surpasses Kill’s Opening Week

The biggest talking point of Lakshya and Ananya Panday‘s romantic drama is that its opening week has surpassed the debut week numbers of its leading man Lakshya’s first film, Kill, an extreme actioner of 2024. While Kill opened to critical acclaim, its first-week collection stood at a modest 11.36 crore.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, May 28, Chand Mera Dil, earned 2.25 crore with an occupancy of 18% of 3,700 shows. The total net collection of the film stands at 21.21 crore. The romantic drama has tracked a whopping 86% higher than Kill’s debut week. This marks a significant milestone for Lakshya in his second theatrical outing.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection)

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Day 5: 2.23 crore

Day 6: 2.01 crore

Day 7: 2.25 crore

Total: 21.21 crore

Because there is no major Hindi release arriving this Friday, Chand Mera Dil will retain the majority of its urban multiplex screens. The path is clear for the film to cross the 30 crore milestone over its second weekend.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 21.21 crore

India Gross Collection: 25.02 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.05 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 28.07 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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