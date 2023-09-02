Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer Jawan has been creating records with its prevue and its amazing songs while the recently released trailer added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. While it has come as an absolute treat for the audience, SRK fans have made it a celebration across the nation.

Prominent SRK fan clubs, namely SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers, from different parts of the nation, have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan.

From sticking a poster of Jawan on every street in Chandigarh to promoting the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad, SRK fans left no stone unturned to spread the buzz about Jawan. The prominent SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has organized a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Check out the hype for the film amongst the fan clubs.

🎉🍿 Our #Mumbai team are full-on party mode as the advance bookings for Jawan have kicked off! We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve booked the entire 1000-seater #Gaiety theater for the historic first-ever 6am show of Jawan! The excitement is palpable, and the popcorn is… pic.twitter.com/eihIzrS3FI — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 1, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ●◆ THE CLUB SRK, NAGPUR ◆● (@theclubsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)



