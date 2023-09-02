Jawan Hype Gets Unreal With Only 5 Days To Go: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is A Ticking Bomb Ready To Explode Soon As Fans Join Crazy Promotion Strategies
Jawan Hype Gets Unreal As Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Join Crazy Promotion Strategies Ahead Of The Film’s Release( Photo Credit – IMDb )

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer Jawan has been creating records with its prevue and its amazing songs while the recently released trailer added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. While it has come as an absolute treat for the audience, SRK fans have made it a celebration across the nation.

Prominent SRK fan clubs, namely SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers, from different parts of the nation, have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From sticking a poster of Jawan on every street in Chandigarh to promoting the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad, SRK fans left no stone unturned to spread the buzz about Jawan. The prominent SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has organized a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Check out the hype for the film amongst the fan clubs.


Must Read: Tiger 3: Brand New Poster Ft. Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Trigger Trolls On Social Media With Shah Rukh Khan Fans Pointing Out The Mention Of ‘Pathaan’, “Such Level Of Padding”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out