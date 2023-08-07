As ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ marks 20 years, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan took down memory lane and talked about what difficulties they faced while shooting the film and even shared a few insights about the movie in a recent interview. However, while talking about it, Rakesh recalled how an interviewer had once asked him what would happen if Hrithik also faced baldness like his family.

Rakesh and his brother Rajesh Roshan are both bald, and there’s a line of baldness in the Roshan family, which might affect Hrithik as well. And when Hrithik’s father was asked about it, here’s how he responded to the same.

While mentioning how Hrithik Roshan prepared for his role in ‘Koi… Mil Gaya‘, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that getting his hair right for the character was one of the most important tasks. When Rakesh shared his gratefulness for not being an actor of this time, addressing it, Hrithik then joked, “Ye baalon ka kissa hamari family mei arson se hai.”

Recalling an incident then, Rakesh Roshan mentioned how a journalist once asked about what would happen if Hrithik Roshan also faces baldness when he had just started his career. He said, “This person came to me and said, ‘Aapke baal nahi hai, aapke bete ke bhi udd jayenge, phir kya karega?'” To this, Rakesh had then replied, “I said you have hair, what have you done? I told him, ‘Even if he loses his hair, he will not lose his kismet (destiny). Lakerein baalon mei nahi hote, baalon ke neeche hote hai’.”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan had debuted in Bollywood with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Now, he is one of the most desirable men in terms of looks, physique and acting chops.

