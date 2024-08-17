Stree 2 has set the box office on fire and is off to a record-breaking start. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy continues the first film’s story and introduces a new villain, Sarkata Bhoot. As Sarkata wreaks havoc in Chanderi, abducting women, the people of the town have no option left but to look towards Stree for help. As Sarkata continues to scare the audience, do you know he is based on a real-life legend? Here is all you need to know about the folklore of Sarkata Bhoot.

Sarkata Bhoot from Stree 2: The Real-Life Legend of a Headless British Soldier

The story of Sarkata Bhoot is a popular folklore in Uttarakhand, especially in the town of Lansdowne. The tale of the headless ghost has been told generation after generation in the scenic hilly town. As per the legend, Sarkata Bhoot is the spirit of a British soldier named WH Wardell, who lived in the town over a century ago. Wardell served in Burma (Myanmar) before he was posted to India in 1983 and was made the Commanding Officer of Lansdowne Cantt. He fought for the British army in their South African campaign before returning to India. During the initial phase of World War I, Wardell was posted in Lansdowne. However, he then had to leave the country to fight for Britain and died in a battle against Germany in France.

According to folklore, his body was never found after his death. The locals believe that Wardell’s ghost still roams around the town since he was posted in Lansdowne before his demise. However, unlike Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, which portrays Sarkata Bhoot as a villain, the people of Lansdowne consider him a positive spirit who guards the town.

People say that the headless ghost goes from place to place in the cantonment area on his horse and hits the guards and soldiers found sleeping or being carless during their duty. The townspeople also believe that the ghost is the reason behind the low crime rates in the region. Well, this is truly an exciting trivia, and it will be interesting to see whether the makers of the Shraddha Kapoor and the Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 will bring another folklore-inspired tale in a third installment of the movie.

