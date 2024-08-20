Stree 2 has gotten its foot stuck at the Indian box office and will not be moving anywhere soon. After earning some unreal numbers during the extended opening weekend, the film displayed its stronghold on its first Monday. On a regular working day, the number would have been in the range of 20s, but all thanks to the partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan, the collection got a major boost, and the final figure came almost close to 40 crores.

The Stree sequel had a solid pre-release due to a couple of important factors. The biggest crowd-pulling factor was that it was a sequel to a highly successful film released in 2018. Another factor was that it was part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. These factors played out well and have attracted massive footfalls so far at the Indian box office.

After earning a spectacular 58.20 crores on Sunday, Stree 2 was expected to show an obvious drop on Monday, but with the Raksha Bandhan factor coming into the picture, the film remained strong and exceeded expectations. As officially shared, it did a business of a whopping 38.40 crores yesterday, pulling off the fifth biggest Monday in the history of Hindi cinema.

Stree 2 had a chance of grabbing the fourth spot but missed it by just 30 lakhs, as Gadar 2 was in fourth place with 38.70 crores. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is at the top with 58 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 highest Monday collections of Hindi cinema at the Indian box office:

Tiger 3 – 58 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 40.25 crores

Animal – 40.25 crores

Gadar 2 – 38.70 crores

Stree 2 – 38.40 crores

Meanwhile, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer also registered the fourth biggest Sunday of Hindi cinema by earning 58.20 crores at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

