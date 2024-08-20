This RRR Actor Conquered Depression & Became One Of The Highest-Paid Stars Of Tollywood

He is a well-known pan-India hero and a major figure in the Telugu film industry. His journey in acting began as a child when he made his debut at just eight years old. Over the years, he has grown into a star actor. Coming from a popular family, he is the grandson of a renowned actor who also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In addition to his acting, he is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has proven his singing abilities in several films. That’s right—this is none other than Jr NTR.

Jr NTR, born into the prestigious Nandamuri family, is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry today. His journey to stardom, however, was not without challenges. Overcoming personal and professional struggles, he has emerged as a pan-Indian hero. He faced personal difficulties, such as almost ending his career through an accident in 2009. Furthermore, the RRR star experienced a period of depression during his acting career, struggling to maintain success after a series of flops.

In a candid interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Devara actor opened up about his battle with depression. He admitted that during a particularly tough phase in his career, he questioned his ability to continue in the industry. Despite his fame and talent, the fear of losing his stardom weighed heavily on him. However, with determination and support, he overcame this difficult period and went on to deliver several box-office hits.

However, Jr NTR’s career took a significant turn with his collaborations with director SS Rajamouli, particularly with the films Student No. 1 and Simhadri. These films established him as a powerful performer with remarkable dancing skills. His recent success with the blockbuster film RRR, again directed by SS Rajamouli, solidified his position as one of the top actors in the country.

Jr NTR’s Work Front

Looking ahead, Jr NTR has an exciting array of films. He will next be seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, scheduled for October 2024. This film is highly anticipated as it also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Following Devara, Jr NTR will begin working on an untitled project with director Prashanth Neel, known for his work on the KGF series. This film, tentatively titled NTR 31, is expected to be a grand two-part saga. Additionally, Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he will play the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan.

