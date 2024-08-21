Shraddha Kapoor ‘Stree Hai, Wo Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai.’ Looking at the ticket sales for day 7 you would absolutely believe phrase from the film. The horror-comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films is on a rampage mode. The film has already collected 269.20 crore in six days.

Stree 2 Day 7 Box Office Sales

The ticket sales for the seventh day assure that the film is not settling down for anything less than 400 crore at the box office. On the seventh day, the horror comedy also starring Rajkummar Rao sold 2.37 lakh tickets on BMS till 8 pm.

This is a little drop from day 6 but is still a very bright number, considering this sale is for a working day. Meanwhile, the night shows for the film will bring a better result owing to the trends for Stree 2 since the opening day!

Stree 2 Beats Jawan, Salaar!

Till 2 pm, the film had 98K ticket sales, beating Salaar & Jawan’s number that sold 94K and 78K tickets, respectively, for the seventh day of their release till 2 pm! With 2.3 lakh ticket sales till 8 pm, the film is very close to beating Salaar’s total ticket sales for the first Wednesday!

Total Ticket Sales

In total, Stree 2 has sold 5 million tickets to date and has entered the top 10 list of biggest ticket sales on BMS, which is ruled by Kalki 2898 AD, with 13.14 million tickets sold. Stree 2 surpassed HanuMan’s 4.72 million sold tickets to grab the 8th spot in the top 10 list. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki stands at number 10 with 4.08 million tickets.

