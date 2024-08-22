Nunakkuzhi Box Office Collection Day 7: Basil Joseph's Film Will Take Longer To Break Even Amid Vaazha's Success

Basil Joseph’s comedy-drama Nunakkuzhi opened to favorable reviews and a promising box office performance, earning 1.65 crore on its first day. However, the film struggled to maintain its initial momentum, eventually falling behind its competitor, Vaazha. Keep reading to know more!

Nunakkuzhi opened on a Thursday, grossing 1.65 crore on Day 1. Collections dipped significantly on Friday, falling by 54.55% to 0.75 crore. However, the film witnessed a notable increase in footfalls over the weekend, with collections rising by 53.33% on Saturday to 1.15 crore and by another 21.74% on Sunday to 1.4 crore.

The start of the week saw a decline in audience interest, with collections dropping by 50.00% on Monday to 0.7 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with a slight increase of 14.29% to 0.8 crore. On Wednesday, early estimates suggest a further drop in collections to 0.35 crore. Despite these fluctuations, Nunakkuzhi managed to gross a total of 6.8 crore in 7 days.

Despite facing stiff competition from Vaazha, Nunakkuzhi managed to garner a respectable total. The film’s domestic gross stands at 8.02 crore, while its overseas collections have reached 6.5 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 14.52 crore.

While Nunakkuzhi has performed well, it has not quite matched the box office success of Vaazha, which grossed 10.40 crore in 7 days. The film’s estimated budget of 8–10 crore means it still has a few more days to recoup its investment and turn a profit.

Basil Joseph, who plays the lead role in Nunakkuzhi, is one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam cinema. He reportedly commanded a fee of 1 crore for this film, aligning with his status as one of the top-paid actors in the industry.

About Nunakkuzhi

Nunakkuzhi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Swasika Vijay, Grace Antony, Baiju Santhosh, and Saiju Kurup in key roles. The film revolves around a businessman who finds himself in a web of lies after losing his laptop. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by K.R. Krishna Kumar, Nunakkuzhi is a light-hearted family comedy-drama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: When Nagarjuna Opened Up On Being Called ‘Woh South Ka Actor’ All The Time: “When I Walk In A Restaurant Somewhere In Delhi Or Mumbai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News