Double iSmart At The Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Ram Pothineni’s Film Flops Miserably With 84% Loss; Fate Sealed In First Week

The Telugu film Double iSmart, a sequel to the hit iSmart Shankar, has flopped at the box office. Starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, it has failed to impress audiences and is considered a major box office disappointment. Produced by Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the Puri Connects banner, it has faced significant financial losses.

Double iSmart’s performance in its first week at the worldwide box office showed a strong opening with 7.35 crore on its first day. However, negative reviews led to a sharp decline, with collections dropping to 1.50 crore on the second day, 1.30 crore on the third day, and 1.60 crore on the fourth day. After the first weekend, the downward trend continued.

Post-weekend, the Telugu version of Double iSmart struggled further, with earnings of 1.05 crore on the fifth day, 55 lakh on the sixth day, 55 lakh on the seventh day, and 40 lakh on the eighth day. The total collection for the Telugu version was 14.30 crore (16.87 crore gross in India).

The film collected 13.10 crore from the Telugu version, but the Hindi version fared even worse, with a total collection of just 1.2 crore from a poor performance throughout the week.

Globally, Double iSmart grossed 19.37 crore, including 2.5 crore from overseas. Given its production budget of approximately 90 crore, the film has incurred a loss of about 84% so far. The film will end its theatrical run soon, and lifetime collections are expected to max out at 21 crore.

Double iSmart’s Pre-Release Business

The film’s pre-release business was valued at 60 crore, which included a 6 crore return. Niranjan Reddy, who also produced HanuMan, acquired the theatrical rights, which were valued at 43 crore for Andhra and Nizam, 5 crore for overseas, and 6 crore for other states. The total value of theatrical rights was approximately 54 crore.

Despite high expectations and significant pre-release hype, Double iSmart has failed to deliver, resulting in a substantial box office disaster.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

