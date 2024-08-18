Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s blockbuster romantic-comedy film Geetha Govindam is still a favourite amongst all the cinema lovers out there. However, do you know that the actress had a not-so-pleasant experience on the sets of the film? In a 2019 interview, Rashmika shared an incident where director Parasuram played a prank on her that left her in tears. She recalled, “One day I arrived a bit late on the sets of Geetha Govindam. When I reached, nobody spoke to me making me feel embarrassed. I was confused and didn’t know what was happening. Eventually I sat down and started crying.” Later when Parasuram revealed that it was all just a prank, it took her a while to calm down. “I was shocked when I learned it was a prank and it took me some time to recover from it,” Rashmika added.

Geetha Govindam, released in 2018, was a blockbuster success. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie was the first collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The audience still gushed over their adorable on-screen chemistry, which brought a lot of freshness to love and romance. The film earned critical acclaim, most notably for the performances of its lead stars. The two re-collaborated for Dear Comrade in 2019, again a huge success. Their scintillating on-screen chemistry also paved the way for dating rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with their respective films. Now, Rashmika gears up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she has paired alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s direction. Apart from this, she will be seen in Kubera with Dhanush and two Bollywood projects. One of the Bollywood films in her pipeline includes Chhava, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also has exciting projects lined up. He is collaborating with director Ravi Kiran Kola on an action-packed entertainer, which he announced on his birthday this year. Additionally, he has a film tentatively titled VD12 with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is set for release on March 28 next year.

