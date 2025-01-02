Pushpa 2 is enjoying a never-seen-before run in Indian cinema. It is already the highest-grossing film in the domestic market in all languages. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is setting new goals with landmark ticket sales on day 28 at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John.

Baby John Ticket Sales

In the last 24 hours, Baby John has registered ticket sales of only 33.83K. The action thriller is majorly suffering due to its mediocre content, which even Salman Khan could not save with his cameo. Besides, even Mufasa: The Lion King has stolen its thunder with its growing buzz with each passing day.

Pushpa 2 Ticket Sales

As shown on the trending feature on BookMyShow, Allu Arjun starrer has sold a whopping 191.63K tickets in the last 24 hours. Today is a regular working day, but clearly, nothing is stopping Pushpa 2 from shining bright at the box office.

Compared to Baby John, Sukumar‘s directorial has registered 466% higher ticket sales on its fourth Thursday. By this time, movies tend to fall below the 1 crore mark as they are close to wrapping up their theatrical run. But even yesterday, Pushpa 2 crossed 10 crore mark in all languages in India. Only time will tell when Allu Arjun starrer will eventually conclude its journey, but one thing is for sure – it is setting huge benchmarks for all the upcoming releases in the future.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection

In the domestic market, Pushpa 2 has crossed the 1200 crore milestone. It is the only Indian film to have achieved this mark in history. At the worldwide box office, the action thriller has minted 1699.58 crores gross in 27 days.

Baby John Box Office Collection

Varun Dhawan starrer is a box office dud. Made on a budget of 160 crores, the action thriller has only earned around 36.03 crores in 8 days of its theatrical journey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales: 98% Higher Than Guntur Kaaram But Pushpa 2 & Others Are Out Of League (8 Days To Go)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News