As excitement builds for Vettaiyan rumors are spreading on social media about her joining the cast of Thalapathy 69.

These rumors gained traction after an interview Manju gave to SS Music. During the interview she shared a memory of working with director H. Vinoth on Thunivu where she acted alongside Ajith Kumar. Manju recounted how Vinoth paused her during filming and told her “I will give you another film to act well.” This comment led many to speculate about a possible collaboration between her and Vinoth for Thalapathy 69. However neither Manju Warrier nor the film’s production team has confirmed these rumors.

In the meantime H. Vinoth has confirmed that he will direct Thalapathy 69 with Vijay in the lead role. This film will be significant as it marks Vinoth’s final project before entering politics. According to reports the filming of Thalapathy 69 is set to begin in October this year.

Before Manju Warrier was linked to Thalapathy 69 actress Simran was rumored to be part of the cast as well. However she denied these claims and shared a thoughtful message regarding her career on her social media.

Simran expressed her disappointment stating “It’s truly disheartening to see how people can emotionally manipulate you and how little your friends seem to care about it. Up until now I’ve stayed quiet but let me make it clear: I’m not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes. I’ve been there and done that. My goals are different now and as a woman I know my boundaries.” She further emphasized her expectation for honesty and integrity within the Indian film industry amid such rumors.

Not much is known about Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, but it is believed to be an action movie with political themes.

Must Read: Gamechanger: SJ Suryah Turns Mopidevi For The Shankar’s Directorial & Ram Charan Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News