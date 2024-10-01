Jr NTR is once again making headlines with his latest film, Devara, which is performing well at the box office.

After its first show, the movie initially received mixed reviews, but the feedback improved significantly as more people watched it. Currently, the film is doing very well at the box office, much to the delight of Nandamuri family fans.

However, recent comments made by Nandamuri Balakrishna at the 2024 IIFA Awards have stirred controversy among fans. In the Nandamuri family, Jr NTR has risen to fame after Senior NTR and Balakrishna, but unlike many other star kids Jr NTR didn’t have much support in the industry. He built his career through hard work and talent. Despite his success rumors have circulated about a growing rift between Balakrishna and Jr NTR.

Balakrishna’s comments at the IIFA Awards have added fuel to this speculation. During an interview at the event in Dubai Balakrishna spoke about his successors in the Nandamuri family but did not mention Jr NTR. When asked about the family’s future in the film industry Balakrishna said, “My son my grandson who else is there?” This omission of Jr NTR’s name caught many by surprise especially since Jr NTR is considered a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Senior NTR and his uncle Balakrishna.

This statement has upset many fans, particularly those who have seen Jr NTR as the next big name in the family legacy. Jr NTR has proven himself as an actor independent of any family backing or industry support for years. Unlike many others he didn’t rely on his background or promotions to climb the ladder of success. His talent and dedication have earned him a strong place in the audience’s hearts.

These words have disappointed Nandamuri fans who view Jr NTR as a true successor to Senior NTR’s legacy. Many see him as someone who shares the same work ethic and commitment as his legendary grandfather. While Balakrishna’s comments might have been unintentional, they have undoubtedly caused unease among fans who believe that Jr NTR deserves recognition as a major figure in the Nandamuri family.

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 19: Despite 394.86% Profit, Needs 15 Crore To Axe The Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News