In the Telugu film industry, it’s common for movie scripts to be passed around to multiple actors before finding a lead. Sometimes, even well-crafted stories are turned down due to scheduling conflicts, personal preferences, or the role not appealing to the actor’s image. One such story involved six prominent actors rejecting it, but Nandamuri Balakrishna accepted the challenge and turned it into a blockbuster.

We are talking about the 1984 movie Kathanayakudu which was initially written by the Paruchuri Brothers with Megastar Chiranjeevi in mind. However, Chiranjeevi declined the role because he felt that Sharada’s character overshadowed the hero’s role. After Chiranjeevi’s refusal, director K. Murali Mohan Rao approached several other stars, including Krishna, Suman, Krishnam Raju, and Ramesh Babu, but none of them took the offer.

At this point, Murali Mohan Rao was about to abandon the project when he decided to approach Balakrishna. To his surprise, Balakrishna was interested in the story and agreed to star in it. The movie, paired with actress Vijayashanti, was produced by Dr. D. Rama Naidu under the Suresh Productions banner. The risk paid off, and Kathanayakudu became a huge success at the box office. Interestingly, this film enhanced Balakrishna’s position as an A-list actor in the Telugu industry.

In fact, Kathanayakudu was also remade in Hindi as Dilwala, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Meenakshi Seshadri. However, unlike its Telugu counterpart, the Hindi version saw average success.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy filming his 109th film, which is directed by Bobby. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produced the movie under the Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios banners. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi next year during Sankranthi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Meet The Contestants, From Yashmi Gowda To Naga Manikanta

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News