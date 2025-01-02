UI, starring Upendra in the lead role, has failed to leave its impact at the worldwide box office despite its share of merits. The film kickstarted its journey on a good note and couldn’t keep the momentum going, and now, it is heading towards a poor total by the end of its theatrical run. Shockingly, in the first 12 days, the film has failed even to touch the 40 crore mark, and going forward, it will struggle for a respectable total. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Upendra, the Kannada sci-fi dystopian film was released theatrically on December 20. Upon its release, the film was praised for its uniqueness, but considering the complex narration, it failed to please a bigger section of the audience. Though it opened on a good note, it missed an upward graph during the weekend, followed by an underwhelming run over weekdays.

Even during the second weekend, UI failed to grow. On the second Monday and second Tuesday, the film made a cumulative collection of less than a crore, thus sealing the fate of the film. Overall, it has earned just 30.37 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Including taxes, its total stands at 35.83 crore gross.

Overseas, UI has earned just 2.05 crore gross. Combining it with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 37.88 crore gross after 12 days. Considering the poor trend, the film might struggle to reach the 50 crore milestone by the end of its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of UI:

India net- 30.37 crores

India gross- 35.83 crores

Overseas gross- 2.05 crores

Worldwide gross- 37.88 crores

Bankrolled by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, the film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila and others in key roles.

