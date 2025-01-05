Unni Mukundan’s Marco is currently eating Varun Dhawan’s Baby John at the box office with its Hindi version. After 16 days, the Hindi total of the Malayalam action thriller stands at a total of 6.57 crore and is racing fast towards the 10 crore mark at the box office.

The Hindi collection of Unni Mukundan’s film is surprising since it surpassed the Hindi collections of Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s films released in the year 2024. While Vettaiyan earned only 4.35 crore in Hindi, Captain Miller earned 4 crore in Hindi.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 16

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, January 4, the film earned 1.3 crore at the box office. This is almost a 52% jump from the previous day, the 3rd Friday, which brought 0.85 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 0.30 crore

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Day 15: 0.85 crore

Day 16: 1.3 crore

Total: 6.57 crore

Huge Growth From The Opening

The film opened at 0.01 crore at the box office with its Hindi version. In two weeks it has taken a jump of almost 130 times than its opening day bringing 1.3 crore at the box office on the 2nd Saturday. Added shows are also contributing to the growth.

Marco VS Baby John

Marco is currently giving direct competition to Varun Dhawan‘s Baby John. On January 3, VD’s film, produced by Atlee, earned only 0.80 crore at the box office, compared to Unni Mukundan’s action thriller, which is currently raging at the box office with its Hindi version.

