The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam crime-thriller flick Sookshmadarshini has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. The film is still going strong on the 38th day of its release. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 38th day.

Sookshmadarshini Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 38

On its 38th day, the day-wise collection of the Basil Joseph starrer saw a growth of around 14% from its previous day’s collection. It earned around 8 lakhs, whereas it had earned around 7 lakhs on its 37th day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 28.54 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the film now comes to 33.67 crores.

The Basil Joseph starrer has amassed 22.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. Sookshmadarshini’s worldwide collection now comes to 55.92 crores. The movie is now inching towards 60 crores. Despite some tough competition from the recently released South releases, the movie continues to go solid. It has also been receiving some positive word of mouth from the fans, which is further leading to a boost in the collection.

Sookshmadarshini Garners 180% Plus Returns

The Basil Joseph starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 28.54 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 18.54 crores. The ROI percentage of the film now comes to a stellar 185%. This is truly a big achievement for the team. The Malayalam film industry is definitely on a roll this year.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshmadarshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by MC Jithin. At the same time, the music for he film has been composed by Christo Xavier.

