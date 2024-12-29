Marco has now started to grab the eyeballs from all over the country. After an impressive performance in Kerala, word-of-mouth for the film is spreading like wildfire, which has even gripped the Hindi belt. Shockingly, shows of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John have been reduced considerably, and a good chunk of those shows have been allocated to the Unni Mukundan starrer due to public demand. Let’s see how its Hindi-dubbed version has fared at the Indian box office in the first 9 days!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller is gaining traction all over. Though critics gave it mixed reviews, the audience has given it a thumbs up due to its hardcore action and brutal content. Shows have increased at several locations, especially in the Hindi belt, resulting in surprising numbers during the second weekend.

It is learned that Marco (Hindi) released with around 70 shows. Due to favorable response, the show count increased to 281 at the start of the second week, which went up to almost 450 shows on day 9 (second Saturday). Due to this, the film has enjoyed the highest single-day collection since its release yesterday.

As per Sacnilk, Marco (Hindi) opened at just 1 lakh. It witnessed an upward trend, and by the end of the opening week, it settled at 0.28 crore. On day 8 (second Friday), the film witnessed a massive jump and earned 0.25 crore. Yesterday, i.e., day 9, it went a step ahead and amassed a solid 0.50 crore, thus registering the highest single-day collection.

As compared to day 1 of 1 lakh, the Hindi-dubbed version of the Unni Mukundan starrer earned 50 times more yesterday, which is commendable. Overall, the film stands at 1.03 crore net at the Indian box office. With this sum, it has also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Malayalam film of all time.

It is expected to jump further today, so don’t be surprised if the collection hits 1 crore.

Hindi collection breakdown of Marco:

Week 1- 0.28 crore

Day 8- 0.25 crore

Day 9- 0.50 crore

Total- 1.03 crores

