The Hindi-dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to go crazy during the weekend. After enjoying a three-week historic run, the film picked up massively on the fourth Saturday. It once again entered double-digits and achieved another milestone at the Indian box office by crossing the 750 crore milestone, and is on track to be the first 800 crore net grosser. Keep reading to know what day 24 early trends have to suggest!

Already, a big chunk of moviegoers have enjoyed the Pushpa sequel (Hindi) on the big screen, with footfalls that are well above 3 crores. Still, it continues to perform outstandingly. Just like the first installment, this, too, is enjoying tremendous repeat value, and that is helping achieve new milestones. After becoming the first Hindi film to cross 650 crore and 700 crore milestones, it has now crossed the 750 crore mark by earning over 10 crores on the second Saturday.

Yes, you read that right! Pushpa 2 (Hindi) went full throttle and closed its day 24 at 10.50-11.50 crores. Compared to day 23’s 7.50 crores, this is a jump of 40-53%, and now, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 758.25-759.25 crore net.

Today, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is expected to earn above 13 crores, which will take the tally to 770 crore+. So, in the next few days, we will witness history being created with the film becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 800 crore club. In the coming years, crushing such gigantic total won’t be an easy task and even to get close to it, a particular film will need extraordinary buzz on the ground level, along with mass appealing content.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Day 23- 7.50 crores

Day 24- 10.50-11.50 crores

Total- 758.25-759.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

